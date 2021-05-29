Steps to speed up WhatsApp audios | Instagram

This new function WhatsApp lets you listen audios long in a very short time and if you want to know how to speed up voice messages on your cell phone, we will tell you how or, where appropriate, how to eliminate the option.

As you can see, WhatsApp is not only about text messages, since in this application it offers you numerous alternatives so that you can better express your ideas, feelings and opinions.

For example: images, videos, emojis, stickers, calls, video calls and, of course, voice messages.

However, there are some occasions when these audios are extremely long and it could take you a long time to listen to them without leaving the application so that they do not cut off mid-conversation.

And if this has happened to you more than once, the famous messaging application already has the solution for you: speed up voice memos.

So if you want to take advantage of this update, this time we will tell you how to speed up voice messages on WhatsApp.

To begin, it is necessary that your WhatsApp is updated and depending on the operating system of your cell phone, enter the Google Play Store or the App Store, search for the application and verify that you have the latest update installed.

If you already have the most recent version of WhatsApp, open it and go to a conversation in which you have sent or have been sent a voice message.

Click on the play icon on the audio of your choice and you will notice a “1x” appear next to it; this is the standard speed of voice memos in the app.

However, when you press this number, it will change to “1.5x” and the audio will begin to play 50 percent faster.

If you press it again, it will go through at a speed of “2x”; in other words, it will play at twice the original speed.

Thus, the playback time will be cut in half, and the truth is that this is very useful in long-term audios; For example, if a friend sent you a 10-minute voice memo, you will hear it in just five minutes, without skipping parts or missing details of the conversation topic.

It is worth mentioning that the activation procedure is the same on Android and iOS devices; however, it will be implemented little by little in all teams.

For this reason, it is important that you stay abreast of the updates and do not despair if it still does not appear on your mobile device.

Consider that the acceleration you choose will be configured in the rest of the audios as well and if you want to change it, click once more until they play at the desired speed.

This function can be used both in other people’s audios and yours, in case you want to listen to yourself in this mode.

Also, the acceleration of voice messages is not only available for mobile devices, but you can use it on the WhatsApp Web platform.

For this, you must enter the official WhatsApp Web page and if you have Android, open WhatsApp on your phone, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and select WhatsApp Web> Link a device.

In the case of iOS users, enter WhatsApp on your cell phone, go to the Settings section> WhatsApp Web / Desktop> Scan code.

When your phone’s camera opens, scan the QR code on the WhatsApp Web page; this way you will have access to your conversations through your browser.

While listening to the audio, a number 1 will appear next to it and if you press it once it will become a 1.5 but if you press it twice it will change to a 2, the voice message will play at twice the normal speed.