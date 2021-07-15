Steps to share a TikTok video in WhatsApp statuses | Instagram

This time we will teach you step by step how to share a video of TikTok in the states of the famous WhatsApp application, so keep reading so that you know how to do it if you were still not sure how to do it.

The truth is that sharing TikTok videos on your state WhatsApp is an extremely easy process that can give a lot of fun and entertaining moments to all your contacts.

There is no doubt that instant messaging has become one of the most useful tools in this digital age, this because it is precisely an easy and fast way to communicate with another person regardless of the distance involved. .

This is how WhatsApp continues to be the most famous application among instant messaging users, since it is very feasible to use it for several reasons, one of them is how simple and easy it can be to understand it, that is, it has a very intuitive system.

In addition, another reason why it is one of the favorite applications is because of the number of extra things that can be added to conversations, from images, photos, audios, gifs, stickers and it is even widely used for its function of state.

Steps to share a TikTok on WhatsApp:

As a first step it is necessary that you select the desired video on TikTok, in order to be able to share it to the WhatsApp statuses.

Once you choose the video it is necessary to select the white arrow icon pointing to the right side, which is located in the central part of the right side of the screen, which works for sharing.

After doing this, a tab opens showing which are the social networks through which it can be shared, on Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS and copying the link.

To share by means of status in WhatsApp, you must select the “WhatsApp Status” section, in which you will send to the messaging application and a list of contacts with whom you have recently been messaged will appear.

To almost finish you must select the section of “My status” where it will be added to the statuses being able to add some type of text, emoji or phrase, in order to further personalize that video that you want to share.

And finally, it should be noted that within the WhatsApp status settings, another of the most notable features is that this type of status can be restricted for a specific number of contacts.

It can be published for certain specific contacts that you want to see this type of videos, or that may interest them more, on the other hand, if you want to prevent a family member, friend or coworker from seeing this status, it is possible.

However, an extra tip that is mentioned so that TikTok videos have a greater reach or success is to add hashtags, that is, keywords so that in this way it is easier to position them in the trends or the taste of Internet users and, therefore, more views and reactions.