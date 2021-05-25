Steps to send automatic messages on WhatsApp and Facebook | Pixabay

This time we are going to show you how to send automatic messages in WhatsApp applications or Facebook Those who cannot attend if you are busy, this would undoubtedly take a lot of time and is of course very useful.

The truth is that on several occasions we find ourselves so busy that we don’t even have time to reply to a message on WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Without a doubt, this generates a nuisance for those who want to communicate with us, be it a partner, boss, friends or family.

However, there is a way to tell someone that you cannot serve them and without having to manipulate your mobile device.

In this note we will teach you how to create your own answering machine in the aforementioned applications.

It is a robot that sends automatic messages to the person who speaks to us and we cannot attend to him at that time.

With it you can write messages like: “I’m driving and for now I can’t answer your WhatsApp message. As soon as I can I will contact you. Thanks”.

It is worth mentioning that in order to obtain this function we first have to download the ‘Watomatic’ application on Google Play.

This application can be used in both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and unfortunately it is only available for cell phones that have the Android operating system included.

Like any application, ‘Watomatic’ has its pros and cons, among the benefits it stands out for its accessibility, since it is free, does not have annoying advertisements and is easy to use.

On the other hand, its negative side we mentioned earlier, it is only exclusive for Android cell phones and not for iOS (IPhone).

Applies in individual and group chats. You can modify the automatic reply message (500 characters). You can activate or not the reply in groups. In order not to disturb the members of a group with our automatic messages, the app gives us this option. It respects your privacy and is ad-free.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp application has multiple tools to improve the user experience.

That is where the ‘Disappearing Mode’ of WhatsApp is located, which makes the conversations disappear, however, the developers have not explained within how long the elimination of the chat would take place.

Experts assume that the main difference with temporary messages is the prompt that is implemented in the chat once the function has been activated.

At the moment the messages are deleted, a warning in the conversation specifies that the user activated the self-destruct option and that for some reason he tried to hide something.

As we mentioned before, at the moment there is no official release date of this WhatsApp function to Apple’s Android and iOS devices.

However, the new tool is expected to arrive in the next few weeks and the function can probably be activated in the same way as the ‘Temporary messages’ from the chat window.