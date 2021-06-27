Steps to schedule a message on WhatsApp Web | Pixabay

Nowadays Google Chrome It allows us to program WhatsApp messages in an extremely easy way and this time we will tell you how to do it step by step, so keep reading to find out everything you can do.

As you can see, WhatsApp has become one of the Applications most downloaded in most of the world, especially in this age of teleworking.

And you never know when they will write to you for emergency reasons, however, there are times that you can go ahead to schedule messages to your contacts.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to be able to change the logo in rainbow

We already know that this function is not available in the current application system, but there is a way for you to do the configuration from your PC.

What you should do is go to the desktop version of the messaging service, that is, WhatsApp Web, so that you can schedule the messages through Bluestick, an application available in the Google Chrome browser.

And although it is a third-party application, so there is always a risk of exposing our privacy, to date there are no reports or complaints about the service offered by Bluestick.

This is how this at least offers its users a security guarantee while you prepare for programming.

It should be noted that the download of Bluestick in Google Chrome is free, although there are paid versions if you enter its main website, and it is installed with a simple click from the Great G store.

Download guide for Bluestick Go to the Chrome Web Store from your browser. Look for the Blueticks extension. Once you find it, click Add to Chrome. Then just click on the Blueticks icon and sign up

It may interest you: Follow Kimberly Loaiza “manual of the good wife”, they say

WhatsApp message scheduling

Once you install, you must enter WhatsApp Web in Google Chrome and select the contact or group you want to send a message to at a specific time.

Then, click on the clock icon that you will see next to the writing box to open the Schedule a message window and you only have to compose the message, choose the day and time, and click Schedule delivery.

You can also activate Custom recurrence to send messages constantly and you just have to follow the previous steps and stop to check the corresponding box within the Schedule a message window, and set the number of minutes, hours, days, months or years in which the message will be repeated.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the other hand, it has been announced that the WhatsApp application has implemented a new change when playing a voice message.

It is a new complement that will make the double speed audio playback function much more attractive.

And it is that in the last two months WhatsApp has been adding different functions such as: the reproduction of audios at speeds of 1.5X and 2X; the temporary message tool so that all the messages we send to a group or individual chat will self-destruct within a week; the advanced search function, among others.

And now, it was learned that the application is developing another change that will be appreciated when playing the voice notes.