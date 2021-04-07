steps to play it on mobile

Do you want to play Friday Night Funkin? Find out everything you need to know about it.

After the Among Us phenomenon, Android games with what we could call “poor graphics” are an absolute trend. Easy to play and very addictive, titles like Friday night funkin they run like wildfire throughout the devices.

In the case of the latter, we are talking about a game with another theme, although similar in simplicity and addiction and along the next lines we will explain what it consists of, how to play and how to download it on your Android phone.

What is Friday Night Funkin

In the early 2000s we witnessed the proliferation of a large number of games developed with the Flash program, which allowed them to be played easily in any web browser.

Now that that software is no longer in use, Friday Night Funkin is a game that imitate this aesthetic and that has been created by a group of just 4 users who frequented Newgrounds, a web page where most of the Flash games were published.

Friday Night Funkin is a musical game, with a mechanics similar to the mythical Rock Band, in which we have to follow the rhythm of a series of songs using a sequence of time to beat our rival in a musical battle.

How to play Friday Night Funkin

In this game we must press a sequence of arrows, which go in four directions: up, down, right and left, following the rhythm of the music to beat an opponent in a musical duel in the style of “cock battles” that Red Bull organizes every year.

Friday Night Funkin features a story mode, lasting 6 weeks, in which every week is a wave of songs, in which you must beat a series of characters to get the approval of your girlfriend’s father, who is a former rock star.

How to download and install Friday Night Funkin

Friday Night Funkin is a game that is available for both computers and mobile devices and, in this sense, the first thing to keep in mind is that this game not available, at the moment, in the Google Play Store so you will have to download it from outside of said store, in APK format, but do not worry because we will leave you your direct download link at the end of this article.

The steps you must follow to install Friday Night Funkin on your smartphone are as follows:

Access the direct download link that we leave you and click on DownloadThis will start the download of the game on your mobile through the web browser.Once downloaded, you must enable the installation from unknown sources, if you do not have it activated and click on the file with the name: Funkin-debug1.apkNow you just have to check the options Install first and Open then to start playing this entertaining game on your mobile.

