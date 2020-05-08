How did dinosaurs leave their tracks so many years ago? Squeeze, tread and crush your way to learn how to make fossilized footprints at home!

Dinosaurs lived millions of years ago, but they left behind many clues that we can use to learn more about them. Of course, they left fossilized bones, but they also left traces of their lives, including dinosaur eggs and excrement.

These clues can tell us a lot about the creatures that created them: how they moved, whether they walked or ran, and (if there are other tracks nearby) how they interacted with the world around them.



Weather: 10 minutes (plus a few days waiting for it to harden)

Difficulty: easy

materials

1 cup of flour

½ cup of salt

¼ cup of used ground coffee

½ cup of cold coffee (or water)

Large bowl

Spoon

Plate

Waxed sheet of paper

Instructions

1. Create the mud

Pour the flour, salt, ground coffee and cold coffee or water into the bowl and mix everything together.

Stir everything with the spoon. You can use your hands to make sure that the ingredients mix well and is moist. The result will look like muddy clay.

2. Create a swampy terrain

Spread out the sheet of wax paper. Put a handful of “clay” on the paper and use your hands or another tool to form the shape of a drop 2 to 3 centimeters thick.

Image credit: John Kennedy via Popular Science

3. Make your mark

Take a dinosaur toy or ask your parents to print a dinosaur footprint for you. You can also place your hand or foot.

You can use whatever you want to make a mark in the mud. If you wish, you can also pick up items from outside such as leaves and try to crush them in the clay to make it look more realistic.

4. Patience

Once you have finished your masterpiece, you should allow the clay to dry in one place at room temperature for the next few days. Then check out your full print!

Image via www.education.com

Source: Popular Science

