Steps to get HBO Max Free for six months!

On this occasion we will let you know step by step how to get the promotion of six months free by HBO Max for clients TelmexWell, as you can see, today it is one of the most downloaded in all of Mexico for its incredible content.

As you may recall, on June 29, the incredible HBO MAX platform arrived in Mexico and Latin America, and brought with it some promotions for the introduction of the service, offers of up to 50% discount for life, however, also including one of 6 months free for Infinitum internet customers.

And it is that today that the virus is spreading more, without a doubt staying at home is one of the safest options at the moment.

This is how to activate the 6 free months of HBO Max, available for Limited time for infinitum clients, the following steps are required:

As a first step you have to enter the official HBO MAX page and click on Sign in. Then you have to click on enter with a provider and the list of providers will appear, at this point we have to select Telmex. Later, he will send us to the Telmex page so that we can enter our data as a Telmex client. After having entered the data of the My Telmex account, we can complete the data such as name, email among others so that we can access the account. Now we can enter our HBO MAX account and also customize our profile as we like. By default, the payment method will be with our service provider, in this case Telmex.

With this, the remainder of the year we can enjoy HBO MAX without any charge and beginning January 2022, it will be a charge of $ 127 MXN per month.

Remember that if you do not have the Infinitum service you cannot access this promotion, but you can opt for the 50% discount for life, as long as you do not cancel your subscription.

The arrival of HBO Max in Mexico and 38 countries in Latin America aims to be the competition of Netflix and Disney Plus, with a wide variety of series and movies belonging to HBO, DC and Warner Bros.

And as for its plans, the streaming platform has several packages and promotions, in fact one of them is the monthly Mobile Plan, available for compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimal viewing, content downloads and access for just one user. for 99 pesos.