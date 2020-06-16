According to data shared by MailChimp, the average email marketing open rate for all industries is 21.33 percent. If your company or brand is below that number, you need to consider taking action to increase the percentages. Do not know how to do it? One of the main paths to follow is to work with the subject lines, developing them properly will allow more people to open the messages of a brand.

To create the best subject lines for your campaigns, Sendinblue highlights that it is necessary to find that they comply with the 4 key components:

Be urgent

Focused

Intriguing

And results-oriented

To achieve them, it is recommended to follow the process that involves the following 7 steps:

The starting point to start developing better subject lines is to consider why emails are being sent. Think about whether they intend to, for example, promote a new blog post, or if they are part of a marketing campaign to sell a product or service, or if there is another reason.

There are multiple reasons that can be considered for sending emails, but it is particularly the purpose that will guide the text that will be placed in the subject and will make the message relevant to the audience relevant.

What do you want the reader to think, feel or do?

Emails that are sent to people can be very different and serve various purposes, for example, as the source points out, a confirmation email is intended to serve as a record of a transaction and is a completely different item than a email that is part of a sales sequence.

When you know the purpose of an email, you can evaluate the desired result, and this can lead to more interesting subject lines.

As an example, the source points out that if you have a multiple campaign planned to launch a product. You will have an announcement email, then you will have between 3 and 5 messages sharing specific benefits of the product and finally a « last call » email. There, a popular formula for subject lines is to mention this directly in the message subject space.

« Last call: [Nombre del producto] ends in [#] hours ».

It could turn out something like « Last call: Your awesome product closes in 2 hours. »

This can create a sense of urgency for anyone. It reminds them that if they are interested, they must act as soon as possible or the product will leave.

However, what if the product is still available next week? Do you know how you can manage that subject line?

Within this point, another suggestion to follow is to answer frequently asked questions. If you created something in response to a frequently asked question, then you can use that question in your subject lines for emails.

For example, how can you increase your number of subscribers this month?

This answers a popular question and gives a specific time range, which makes the line in focus.

If you want to add new subscribers to a budget application, it is typical to create a series of emails that help make the most of the application. One of those emails may have the subject line of, for example, « How now $ 1,500 this year? » In such an example it is known that subscribers want to save money and will benefit from doing so this year.

Contemplate the guidelines of your brand

Regardless of whether your brand voice is bold, professional, or inspirational, your email marketing efforts must be coupled with this element and there must be consistency. For example, it would not be “on-brand” to use the language of a firm that goes to the B2B segment to be used by a retailer that focuses on members of the Z generation. Consider well the type of words that are associated with your check when you are creating the campaigns.

This fourth recommendation with the subject lines is one that must be taken into account since there are space limitations within this section. There are about 60 characters available before the subject line is cut off the computer screen, and many fewer characters are available when viewed from mobile devices. This means that you have about 6 to 8 words to catch the attention of the readers to whom the messages will be sent.

In addition to considering space, it is important to keep the subject line focused on one thing. As highlighted by the source, preferably there should be a key benefit for the reader, for example, « Script to increase the closing rate by 25% ».

That way, people will know that they will be one of these scripts that has the ability to boost their results by 25 percent. This element is attractive because who in the sales department would not like to improve this aspect of the closing rate?

As a penultimate step to insurance, it is advisable to consider who is being spoken to. You don’t talk the same way to your best friends as you do to your boss in the office, with that in mind, why send the same message to your email contact list?

According to the source, email marketing works best when customer leads receive targeted messages, while new customers receive messages that help them get more out of your product or service. On our site you can find more on how to better develop segmentation.

Write multiple subject lines

Finally, it is advisable to test different tactics until you find one that fits. For example, if a funny or surprising item is suitable for the brand, then you should try to work with it. But, if that doesn’t work, you should consider keeping things simple and straightforward. The key is to have options to capture the attention of the readers and motivate them to open the messages that are sent to them.

