Steps to change the color of your conversations on Instagram | Instagram

Recently the app Instagram has been updated and now you can change the color of all your conversations with a simple trick, so keep reading to find out how to do it.

Instagram has not only become a favorite for sharing the now famous Reels, in direct competition with TikTok, much less diversity of photos with filter, but it is also used by people to be able to contact their friends or each of their followers through direct message.

If before it was very monotonous to chat on Instagram, which had very similar characteristics to WhatsApp, it is now possible to modify the full color of the application so that you never see too much white or dark mode.

It may interest you: Finally! WhatsApp will let you classify and order your stickers

It should be noted that with this new tool you can design your style and build new conversations with whoever you want without having to download third-party applications that often tend to request your permission to enter your personal information or phone contact list.

Everything is in the same Instagram, the tool is called “Chat theme” and we will show you all the steps to be one of the first to paint the balloons of each of your messages in an easy way.

As we mentioned before, you only need to have the Instagram application fully updated.

If you check in the application store of Google Play or Apple Store that there is already a new version, you must download it.

Later, you will only have to open Instagram Once inside the application go to the messages or conversations section. There you must click on one of them, it may be the last one with whom you have had a conversation. Then click on Info. At that moment you will see “Themes”. Choose the one you like and voila, your Instagram messages will have changed color from now on.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza fans happy to meet Lele Pons

Remember that you can go back to the minimalist style by performing the previous steps and choosing “none”.

Instagram is an application and social network of American origin, owned by Facebook, whose main function is to be able to share photos and videos with other users.

Created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram was launched in October 2010.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This application quickly gained popularity, reaching more than 100 million active users in April 2012 and more than 300 million in December 2014.

Instagram was originally designed for the iPhone and is also available for its iPad and iPod siblings with iOS 3.0.2 or higher.

In early April 2012, an Android version was released, and in 2013 the beta version was released for Windows Phone and official for Windows 10 in 2016.

It should be noted that Instagram also has a private means of communication to talk called Instagram Direct, and a function called Stories where everyone can publish temporary photos and videos to their profile, adding various filters and effects, with a maximum duration of 24 hours; which can also be saved to the profile permanently so they can be viewed, as Featured Stories.