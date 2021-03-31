Steps in WhatsApp to change the color of the application | Pixabay

The famous messaging app, WhatsApp, will introduce in the future the option to modify the color and we will tell you how it would work, so keep reading so that you know step by step how this new function will be.

As you may recall, the application of Telegram added the option to change the interface color in 2017 and it seems that WhatsApp would be planning to introduce these changes in the next patches.

It is about the possibility of change the color of the application buttons natively and not using third-party applications.

It may interest you: So you can change your voice in the audios in WhatsApp

According to the first details that WABeta Info has provided, the icons for calls, video calls and chat may be water green on the iPhone, as well as choosing a variety of tones, depending on the style you are looking for in WhatsApp.

Although this is still a test, the same source indicates that it could arrive in the iOS version in the coming weeks, while for Android terminals there are still no details about it.

It is worth mentioning that in order to test the latest WhatsApp news on your iPhone device, you need to be a Beta Tester using TestFlight.

And although vacancies are closed for developers, you can be pending if any are enabled on this page.

To be able to modify the icons of the mobile application, as indicated by WABeta Info, you will have to resort to the Settings of the app in your iPhone and click on Chats.

WhatsApp is developing a function that allows you to change some colors in your application ”, describes his tweet. He also adds that “the feature is under development and there are no further details at this time.”

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to recover chats on new phones

On the other hand, it is possible, for now, to modify the background color of each of the applications, even with the decoration in high relief.

In such a way that you can get to choose the “dark mode” and, in turn, intersperse it with yellow, light blue, red.

And to be able to carry out this step you must go to the conversation and press the three points at the top and then search for Wallpaper and choose the one you like the most.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This is how once you have customized it, you just have to click Accept and that’s it, that’s how simple it is to do it.

It should be noted that this tool is enabled in the MOD of WhatsApp PlusHowever, your account may be banned within a few days of use.

On the other hand, if you have a problem and need to report it or if you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com and you can also make the same request from your iPhone.

It may interest you: Divorce between Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja? they release video

Normally, our contacts change their phone number without warning and even if you don’t think about it, this affects the user registry of the most popular communication application: WhatsApp. Remember that the list of friends is updated with that of your mobile contacts.

Most importantly, you should know that some phone companies do not dispose of old numbers, but recycle them and pass them on to other customers.

When someone changes their phone number, it is important that you delete that number from your contact book. Because mobile phone operators recycle numbers, it is possible that you have a WhatsApp account mistakenly identified with the name of a friend, but that the number now belongs to the new owner of the phone number “, warns the application in its official blog.

It is worth mentioning that this situation can be used by third parties to steal private information from other users. It should be noted that if a contact asks you for a code that came to you by text message, you should simply ignore it, do not answer.