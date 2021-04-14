Steps in WhatsApp hide your status from certain contacts | Pixabay

If you still do not know how to hide your WhatsApp status from certain contacts in the application we will teach you how to do it step by step so keep reading, because surely this little tutorial It will be much help.

Surely since last year your messages that you exchange within the app They are infinite, because in an age where social distancing prevails, a large number of users like to use calls, texts, and video calls to stay together.

But not only that, since also in WhatsApp photos, videos, GIFs and even stickers can be exchanged, however, not only that, but also scanned documents in PDF or Word.

It may interest you: So you can know if they are spying on you on WhatsApp

On the other hand, there is a trick that very few people know in the application and it is the function to hide your statuses from certain contacts or friends that you do not have added to your agenda.

For this, it is not necessary to download a third-party application, on the contrary, you will only have to have WhatsApp completely updated to be able to obtain this fantastic tool, which is necessary for some who want to improve their privacy.

The truth is that the steps are extremely simple and you should not have another alternative program to WhatsApp to do it, it is not necessary to connect your mobile device to the computer:

To start, enter WhatsApp from your Android or iOS cell phone. After that go to Settings or Settings on your mobile device. There you must enter Account and then Privacy. In that section you can choose who can see your WhatsApp statuses. You have three alternatives: “My contacts”, “My contacts except” and “Only share with …” If you select the second option, you must decide who is the person you do not want to see your statuses. The third option is used to define which specific people you want to see your States. In this way, only those people who have registered on your cell phone will be able to view your WhatsApp statuses.

On the other hand, thousands of people use WhatsApp to serve their business customers and for that there is the WhatsApp Business version that offers more tools for you to be an administrator of your own group; the best way to attend to the claims and inquiries of your most loyal customers.

It may interest you: Another woman kisses JD Pantoja Was Kimberly Loaiza upset?

However, WhatsApp Business does not have one of the most requested functions by entrepreneurs: automatic responses.

WhatsApp, therefore, does not offer the same advantages as Discord, which does allow you to create autoresponders, bots and chat rooms for a better organization of customer inquiries.

Fortunately, there is a third-party application that allows you to add the automatic replies function to the instant messaging service.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The application is called WhatsAuto and it works for both WhatsApp and Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and LinkedIn.

While automated messages can be cold and lacking in charisma, they are quite useful when managing customers 24 hours a day.

It also helps to filter them if you know how to order the responses of the system and thus offer them the service or product they want.

It may interest you: 5 useful WhatsApp tricks to make life easier for you

To activate automatic responses in WhatsApp you must download WhatsAuto and give permission to link with WhatsApp.

Then, you can choose the message you want to be sent as an automatic reply. The notifications of messages that you will receive will reach your phone for greater control.

It is worth mentioning that you can also edit the messages and select who will receive them. So you can create welcome messages to anticipate what the customer will ask for or ask them what their questions regarding the service you offer.

The truth is that this application is making our lives easier and more and more functions are coming soon that will be of great help in daily life.