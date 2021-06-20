Stepping 50, Andrea Legarreta wears a silhouette with a swimsuit | Instagram

Without Galilea Montijo in Hoy, actress Andrea Legarreta has become the new queen of fashion and it is at almost 50 years that she boasts her enviable silhouette in an outfit that showed a little more by revealing a two-piece set.

The famous collaborator of Las Estrellas from more than 20 years ago, Andrea Legarreta, left everyone speechless by showing a little more of her charms which peeked out under a black robe.

The “driver of Today” increased the temperature on Instagram by wearing a black accessory that allowed you to see the undergarments she was wearing under the thin garment.

You just have to look back to remember how you got to where you are now … #LaVidaEsHoy via @andrealegarreta, reads the message he shared on his social networks.

Undoubtedly, Erick Rubín’s wife unleashed the madness in social networks and the reactions were not lacking towards the popular radio and television presenter herself, who added more than 7 thousand “likes”.

Wooooooow divinely beautiful, ‘You are still very beautiful’, ‘Ricura de mami precious beautiful andreita’, ‘Beautiful body’, were some of the comments dedicated to Raúl “El Negro” colleague Araiza and Galilea Montijo, with whom he shared the morning broadcast for several years.

In another of the photographs, Mia and Nina Rubín’s mother appears face-on, framing the postcard with a big smile, the almost 49-year-old “cheerleader” inspires her followers not only by sharing part of her charms but by injecting a dose of joy and good vibes

Let’s live and whatever has to happen, whatever happens. There I entrust you with the positive attitude, whatever happens! Via @andrealegarreta, he commented on the message that accompanies the publication.

Andrea Legarreta Martínez, who began her career at a very young age, at age 2, as a model in television commercials, has collaborated in various productions and projects as part of Televisa.

Now, the one remembered by soap operas such as “Beyond the Bridge”, Reach a Star “,” Paper dolls “,” Carousel “, etc., as well as unitary programs such as” Nosotros los Gómez “,” Papá soltero “,” Tres Generaciones “,” Plaza Sésamo “, among many others, undertakes new projects but this time he does it in the company of his family.

This is the new animated film “Spirit: El Indomable”, for which Legarreta Martínez and her family, made up of her husband Erick Rubín and their two daughters, participate in the dubbing of this story.

The great talent of one of the most beloved families of the show will be reunited in this new production that will be released very soon and they have even shared previews of the work they did together.

“Spirit: El Indomable” will premiere next Thursday, June 10, at which time you will enjoy the great artistic abilities of the Rubín Legarreta family.

It was during this 2021 that Mia and Nina Rubín surprised all viewers with their launch, Nina follows in the footsteps of her mother and Mia of her father in music.

It was precisely the young woman who dazzled everyone by dabbling in themes that correspond to the presentation she offered at the end of last year, which she starred in with her father, the “former Timbiriche.”

A moment that was immortalized through a series of photographs that the 49-year-old artist herself shared on her social networks in which she showed the work they did as a family.

For her part, the adolescent, 14-year-old Nina Rubín captivated all the faithful followers of soap operas with her performance in the melodrama “Do you remember me?”, The young woman’s first project on the small screen.