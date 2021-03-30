Steppenwolf was made from scratch for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Tomatazos

One of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Characters – 82% who improved considerably in contrast to Justice League – 41% of Joss Whedon was Steppenwolf. One of the big problems with superhero films has been their villains. For each Thanos we have had many forgettable villains like Malekith or Whiplash. Definitely the Steppenwolf of the version of Whedon joins that list. This new incarnation of the character is not on the level of Thanos or by mistake, but he is a much more three-dimensional character. Now we know what motivates him to invade Earth and what he has to lose if he fails. He is conquering planets for Darkseid with the intention of being forgiven for a mistake he made long ago and thus being able to return home.

The above gives it a dimension that it did not have. It is no longer invading just for the sake of it and to demonstrate its warlike superiority. What he does is part of a path of redemption. This has made fans empathize with the character. This has resulted in multiple memes on social media and comparisons to Thanos’ death while eating his soup in Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Something that it also benefited from is its design. This version is more imposing and his armor, straddling the organic and the metallic, gives him a much more alien touch. His face is much less human and he makes a series of growls that make him look more brutal and fierce. The version we saw in the Whedon movie was much more humanoid. It was a very loose design in all sorts of ways.

Something very interesting is that both were created by the same production house specialized in visual effects: Weta Digital. They worked on the original Zack Snyder version and also on the Zack Snyder version. Whedon. There is no one better than them to answer the following question that they are surely asking themselves by now: How does the Whedon design relate to the one we saw in the Snyder Cut? Now we know the answer thanks to ComicBook.com talking to Weta. The visual effects supervisor of this company, Anders langlands, revealed this detail to them:

He was made from scratch. It doesn’t share anything with the 2017 version. It’s interesting because the new one is actually the old design.

This is completely true because what they did was go back to the design that had been planned from the beginning. Zack snyder. As you may remember, at the end of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% you could see a glimpse of Steppenwolf, although it was a second you can see that his design, of course, has no relation to that of the cut of Whedon; for their version they built a completely different version from that of said film. Luckily, in the Snyder Cut the director was able to return to the design that he had not already shown, as he well said. Langlands:

This Steppenwolf is the original design before it was changed in 2017. As Kevin points out [Andrew Smith], see a glimpse of Zack’s design for Steppenwolf at the end of Batman vs Superman, in a Kryptonian form. It was simply a matter of taking an existing design and building it again. So yeah, he has nothing to do with the 2017 version. He’s his own character.

In other words, the design already existed, but it only served as a reference for the new one, which was created from scratch.

We must remember that in Weta they were very happy to be able to bring back everything that was not covered in the 2017 version, as he said Simeon Ducombe to io9:

It’s not every day you get a second chance to go back to something and try to improve things you’ve already done and expand on them. It was very gratifying to be able to rework all those takes that had been previously skipped and had already invested a lot of time.

