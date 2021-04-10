stepmother affirms about Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Beatriz Pasquel, Pablo Moctezuma’s wife, assured through her Instagram account that when Frida Sofía was little, she was afraid of Enrique Guzmán. In addition, he expressed his full support for Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter.

In an Instagram story, Frida’s stepmother used the hashtag #fridayositecreo and expressed that she supports her and claims that, at present, the credibility of women who have suffered sexual harassment is still questioned.

“Today, in 2021, even in the middle of the #MeToo era, our society continues to condemn women victims of abuse. Their credibility is questioned, especially if the victim is a woman, and if this woman freely shows her body or exercises her sexuality in an open way, ”wrote Beatriz Pasquel.

We should have protected you ”: Frida Sofía’s stepmother

Beatriz Pasquel reaffirmed that she believes in the accusations against Enrique Guzmán, in addition to ensuring that her family and Frida Sofía’s father will support her, noting that she now understands why she was “uncomfortable” when talking about her grandfather when she was little.

“You were crying, you were scared, you didn’t want to see it. We, as adults, should have protected you from predators. Sadly, as we now know that it is the reality, the most representative percentage group of predators is the closest people and those we trust the most: grandparents, uncles or closest friends ”, Beatriz Pasquel.

“The one who abused was your grandfather. Who is wrong is society. And the one who continues to abuse and perpetuate an abuse, a toxic machismo, is this same society. I want you to know that I believe you. I am with you to support you in everything you need. Just like your dad and your brothers. The fault is not yours, the abuser is him ”, he finished his message.

Information from: Multimedios