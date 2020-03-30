He former NBA player Stephon Marbury, is trying to send help New York, city with more cases of coronavirus in the United States through 10 million masks for people who get to use it.

03/30/2020 at 01:47

CEST

Sport.es

It should be noted that the current coach in the Chinese league, who was named the best in last year, assured that the cost of the mouthguards is giving them in $ 2.75, almost two thirds less than its standard price: “At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn”,

“It is a good thing to help New York, something close and dear to my heart. I have a family on Coney Island, a lot of family that is affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time, “he said.

He also added that he is coordinating with a Chinese company to transport the material, stressing that initially city and state officials informed him that they did not need the masks.

Marbury played 13 NBA seasons and ended his career in China from 2010 to 2018. to later become a coach.

