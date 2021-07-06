Stephen Thompson thinks he knows Gilbert Burns’ strategy

Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns to meet in UFC 264 co-feature looking for a shot at the world welterweight championship they have both fought for in the past. A fight in which either of them can be victorious because both one and the other have the skills to finish it at any time or win by decision of the judges if they are at their best. Now only to know which of the two gets it.

That said, “Wonderboy” thinks he knows the strategy “Durinho” will use to defeat him. Speaking recently on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio, the two-time title contender spoke like this: “It’s been a while since I did that (compete for the championship on two occasions). It’s great and I’m very happy that the UFC is giving me the opportunity to fight with the number two in the ranking.. I’m glad Burns has the opportunity as well.

“(Gilbert Burns) has power in his hands, good jiu-jitsu, he’s very complete. It is the classic karate against fighter but it has good hands. I think it’s a great showdown for both of us, ”continues Stephen Thompson. I’m excited and ready for wherever the fight is going. I think it’s going to push from the beginning. He will try to knock me out, although he has also said that he will seek to take the fight to the ground. But I am confident that I can get back on my feet and keep the fight on my feet.

Thompson goes on and compares Burns to Rory MacDonald: ‘I’m going out to have fun, that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been working really hard on my takedown defense, it’s just a fun fight. It’s like getting ready again for Rory MacDonald. My plan is to go out there and show everyone what I’m capable of. Put on a good performance and win this fight. We will then see who fights for the title. If it’s Leon Edwards, I want Colby Covington. If it’s Colby Covington, I love Leon Edwards, “he concludes.

