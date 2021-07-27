Stephen Thompson slams UFC for starting chance at Colby Covington

Right now Stephen Thompson could not be a contender for the UFC welterweight world title due to his recent loss to Gilbert Burns. And getting a shot at the champion – Kamaru Usman, in his division – after losing a fight is only available to bigger or more controversial stars. The challenger is now (again) Colby Covington, who comes off having beaten Tyron Woodley on his last visit to the Octagon.

However, given this new title opportunity for “Chaos”, the “Wonderboy” has no good words. Speaking to Fanatics View the two-time championship contender pronounced himself this way:

Warning

“Why!? Why? The guy literally got knocked out, broke his jaw, he had a fight (against Tyron Woodley) and now he’s fighting for the title again.

«They’re just throwing the same guys at Usman over and over again. I figured it would be Leon Edwards, someone different, he hasn’t fought him in several years.

But at least he is someone else. Someone who has worked his way back. What’s he on, a nine-fight winning streak? I don’t understand why they didn’t give him the fight! I’m a little disappointed where the UFC is going with that.«.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson? Or do you understand the opportunity to Colby Covington?

Colby Covington – UFC

Advertisement