Stephen Thompson shows confidence ahead of UFC 264 and assures that he will be crowned champion in 2021

Hours to face Gilbert Burns At UFC 264 tonight, Stephen Thompson showed confidence regarding his future in the welterweight division. The former belt challenger declared he was ready to fight for the belt and stated that he intends to be crowned champion this 2021.

The statements were made in the Media day of the event.

“I am ready to go there and show everyone what I am capable of. That I’m ready to fight for the belt. I told everyone after my last fight. In 2021, I am going to be a world champion ”, he claimed Thompson.

The American regretted having started late in the MMA, but he claimed to be at his technical peak and evolving in each fight.

“I entered this game very late, at 28 years old. I am trying to improve every day. Do I feel like I’m the best MMA fighter? No, that is the mentality that I maintain and I continue in search of evolution. Every fight I learn something different and try to improve, regardless of whether it is victory or defeat. I feel like I’m at my peak ”, concluded Thompson.

The current number four in the welterweight rankings, Stephen Thompson It comes from two wins in a row. The karate fighter dreams of a chance for the belt as in 2016 Y 2017., when he faced the former champion Tyron woodley. His record is 16-4 and 1 tie.

