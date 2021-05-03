Stephen Thompson says Chris Weidman will return to the Octagon after brutal injury at UFC 261

After watching Chris Weidman sustain a serious injury in UFC 261, Stephen Thompson was optimistic about the future of the race and his training partner.

The welterweight dismissed rumors that Weidman will not return at MMA and stated that “All American” he has conditions to return at a high level, even if he cannot kick as before.

The statements were made in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“When I started training with Chris he wasn’t a champion yet and I could see how strong he is. He is tough mentally and spiritually, practically an unbreakable man. So, knowing him well, I am certain that Weidman will return ”, explained Thompson.

Analyzing the fighting style of Weidman, Thompson He affirmed that his training partner can compete again at a high level, even if he has to adapt and avoid kicking his rivals.

“If that happened with me it would be different because I use my kicks a lot. He can never kick a kick again and still dominate his division in the UFC. Not known for kicking high, he is famous for his punching and fighting. So it is that which would not specify his return and would worry. Of course it is terrible that this happened and I pray that he heals quickly and can win fights again without ever needing to kick ”, concluded Wonderboy.

With the serious fracture suffered, Weidman will hardly return to the octagon in 2021. Your recovery can take between six to twelve months. Active in UFC since 2011, the former middleweight champion has a 15-6 record. “All American” was middleweight champion between 2013 Y 2015.