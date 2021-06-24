Stephen Thompson recommends Nate Diaz fight at 155 pounds

Nate Diaz had an entertaining comeback fight at UFC 263, when he faced Leon Edwards. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was making its return to the Octagon after almost 2 years.

Despite being dominated by Edwards throughout the fight, he changed gears in the last minute of the fifth round. Diaz was about to knock out Edwards, but the bell saved the Brit.

Notice

Diaz was appreciated and praised for the punches he delivered, especially towards the end of the fight. Speaking of Diaz in an interview with Submission Radio, his welterweight partner Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson had a suggestion for Diaz.

He claimed that the West Coast Gangster would do well in the lightweight division, while mentioning Diaz’s rival, Conor McGregor. Thompson was quoted as saying:

“I think that did a better job at the lightweight, insurance. The only person he beat was Conor McGregor in 170, but Conor is not a natural type of 170. I don’t know if there is any other 170 that he has fought and defeated, but I think should go back to light weight Safely. I think it should go back down to 155 ″ “I think it’s better this way, your body is made for it. Is higher, is longer than everyone else in that division. Go back to 155 man, I think you will do better there, for sure ».

Recall that Poirier suggested a couple of months ago to McGregor that the fight be held at 170 pounds and the Irishman refused, so it can be thought that ‘The Notorious’ doesn’t want to fight at welterweight and we must also remember that a trilogy between Diaz and McGregor has been on the table, so it is likely that if the Nate vs Conor trilogy was given, be it in light weight.

Advertisement