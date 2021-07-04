Stephen Thompson looks impressive: “Stronger than ever”

Saturday July 10 Stephen Thompson will face Gilbert Burns in one of the most exciting fights of UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3. The two welterweights are looking for a new shot at the world championship. “Wonderboy” had two title bouts in 2016 and 2017, while “Durinho” had his first in February 2021.

Despite being the same division, the Brazilian is a different opponent than those the American has faced in recent years: Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Darren Till or Jorge Masvidal. This is why Thompson has had to prepare differently in every way. Now we see how he is physically facing this meeting.

“A big shout out to Josh Reynolds, my S&C coach, for preparing for this fight! I feel faster, more powerful and stronger than ever. But more importantly, healthier! Thanks brother!”.

In a more recent post Stephen Thompson also shared his team’s edition of the event poster:

In the same way we confirm that Gilbert Burns is also physically prepared for combat. The Brazilian fighter also made this publication on social networks to indirectly answer Stephen Thompson:

«Ultimate strength and conditioning training. Greetings to the Institute of Human Performance, JC Santana and Rio Santana. I’m ready for another one.

