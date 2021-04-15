Stephen Thompson is not going to see Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul: “It makes me sick”

Stephen Thompson | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Ben Askren (19-2) against Jake Paul (2-0) in a boxing match it will take place on April 17 and everyone will be watching what happens on the string between the two, except for Stephen Thompson (15–4–1), who at the same time is preparing to face Gilbert Burns (19–4) on July 10 at UFC 264. But that’s not why he won’t be seeing what will happen between the MMA star and the MMA star. Youtube.

Stephen Thompson will not see Askren vs. Paul

“Wonderboy” explains it this way talking to MMA Fighting:

I refuse to see it. That is a little embarrassing to me. I understand people will watch it for entertainment but as an athlete it doesn’t even make sense. It doesn’t make sense to me. I think it only hurts Ben Askren’s legacy. (Jake Paul’s brother, Logan Paul) tried to confront (Floyd) Mayweather. I think it would only damage his legacy.

«I am also YouTuber and those boys are moving but it only makes sense as entertainment. Hats off to those dudes but I just wanna slap em. I hope Ben Askren wins and shows him what a real fight looks like«.

Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul | Image: Chamatkar Sandhu