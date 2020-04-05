A long time ago we had no news or knew anything about Stephen Thompson, his most recent fight was on November 2 before Vicente Luque, at UFC 244 in New York City, in the United States, it was a unanimous decision victory and he won the fight bonus of the night.

It is currently # 5 in the official ranking of the UFC for the 170-pound division, a division that has Kamaru Usman as its champion and where there are many fighters chasing the champion.

Your possible next rivals

For example, Jorge Masvidal, who “The Wonderboy” He has already faced, and won, and about whom he said:

I know Masvidal, he has a great defense against takedowns. He has inspired me. I was the last to beat him and he has been on an incredible winning streak ever since. He’s a very popular guy in the UFC right now and he’s ranked higher than me. Obviously anyone ranked above me is an option, so I wouldn’t mind the rematch

But Leon Edwards, it is also better classified than the North American; Edwards is # 4 and had a fight scheduled for March 21 against the former division champion, Tyron Woodley:

I’m asking someone who is in the top 5, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal or even Leon Edwards if his fight against Tyron Woodley doesn’t happen. Edwards is a high level fighter. And if I can’t get any of those guys, then give me Nate Diaz, I’d fight that guy in an instant

Another possible rival for Thompson would be Colby Covington, of whom he pointed out:

I think Colby Covington is the most predictable of all so it might not be the most exciting fight, but I wouldn’t mind. All of these guys (their possible next rivals) are very difficult to prepare for, but I’d love any one of those fights.

“The Wonderboy” had his starting opportunity when Tyron Woodley was the champion, a fight that was decided by the judges and decreed as a majority draw and a subsequent defeat also by a majority decision, buried Thompson’s yearning to be champion, however, with Usman as champion opens a new possibility of fight for the title again.