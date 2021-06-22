“Stephen Thompson is a joke, he should retire”

Responding to the recent words of Stephen Thompson thinking of a headline opportunity, Colby Covington criticizes him harshly. Let’s first know the statement of the «Wonderboy«:

“I think it would be a bad matchup for Kamaru UIsman (…). Obviously, I must get over Gilbert Burns. (…) «I know that a good victory against Gilbert Burns will put me on the same level as those guys. They all want me to fight Usman because I’m the only one who hasn’t fought him in the top five«.

Colby Covington criticizes Stephen Thompson

Now let’s find out how he answered “Chaos”, speaking to MMA Fighting:

«The guy is a joke«Colby Covington begins. «He thinks that we are in his karate. He is not a complete fighter and he does not deserve anything. He has already had his chances for the title. He doesn’t deserve anything. Honestly, should probably retire.

«I’m sure he will get hurt. He’ll be back for a paycheck, and these guys don’t know when to leave. You have to know when it is time to retire. Your time has passed, you will get hurt a lot if you want to stay in this. But some guys want to get paid to ruin their health«, The always controversial fighter ends.

At the moment Stephen Thompson did not reply but it probably will. It would be interesting if they both met in the cage for the championship or for a shot at the champion.

Stephen Thompson | Image: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

