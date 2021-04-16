Stephen Thompson criticizes Jake Paul and Ben Askren’s “shame”

Stephen Thompson has trained in martial arts since childhood, so it is understandable that he disapproves of MMA fighters taking on celebrities in exhibition matches.

The absurd show that will star Jake Paul and Ben Askren takes place this Saturday. Thompson, like several fighters and many fans, is critical of a legitimate fighter like Ben lending himself to the circus of such an event. In addition, Stephen assured that he will not be among the spectators of what happens between Askren and Paul.

“I refuse to see her. It’s ridiculous, I think it’s a shame. To the folks at YouTube, the ones who are only in it to entertain – which is what everyone is looking for, entertainment – but as an athlete, that doesn’t even make sense. ”

“I think this just tarnishes Ben Askren’s legacy. I know the other guy’s brother tried to get a fight with Mayweather. I think that would hurt his legacy. As an athlete, I don’t think it makes sense. But for entertainment, as a fight fan and also being a YouTuber, those guys are making their moves. The Paul brothers are making their moves. My hat is off, but I just want to slap them. I know it’s boxing, but I hope Ben Askren picks him up and whips him, disqualifies him, and turns to look at him and says, ‘that’s a real fight.’ ”

Thompson made it clear that on Saturday he will be watching the UFC event starring Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. He did admit to having fun with some promotional moments from Jake Paul and Ben Askren, though.