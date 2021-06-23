Stephen Thompson advises Conor McGregor: “You have to move like a karate fighter again.”

Stephen Thompson | Image: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Thompson believes that Conor McGregor has what it takes to beat Dustin Poirier.

In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier will have their highly anticipated trilogy match. It’s an intriguing matchup, but many believe McGregor won’t have the ability to change everything he has to change to beat Poirier.

However Thompson, believes the Irishman has what it takes to win this fight every time and when he returns to his karate style and uses his particular movements.

“I think that the person who has to make the most changes is definitely Conor. I mean, Dustin Poirier has been fighting pretty much the same way for a long time, “Thompson told Submission Radio about McGregor-Poirier 3.” He’s got great boxing, you know, good timing, tough as a nail, and he’s smart. I think McGregor lost something in his last fight. I think it was all the boxing I was doing. It no longer has that movement that you normally see. Like when he fought José Aldo, it was the movement that made him win that fight. And he was kind of a statue there in front of Dustin Poirier, and he took a lot of calf kicks, and that’s what hurt him. So has to move again like a karate fighter«

«You have to get back on the bike, to use that in and out move, to change sides, to play that game if he wants to go out and beat him again. Because he can take out Dustin Poirier’s punches with his move. Y being such a good counter-puncher, he can counterattack from that. So of the two, Conor has to get back to that. So, I don’t know how hard it is and how long he’s been doing boxing stuff, but he has to get out of it and get back to your movement. If he can do that, Conor can win«.

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has the skill set to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen, but Thompson knows the Irishman can make the necessary changes.

