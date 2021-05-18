Stephen Stonberg Named Acting General Manager of Bittrex Global

Tom Albright formally leaves office as the cryptocurrency exchange prepares its new stage of growth

The Board of Directors of Bittrex Global GmbH (Vaduz, Liechtenstein) and Bittrex Global (Bermuda) Ltd (Hamilton, Bermuda) have just confirmed that Tom Albright will step down as CEO of both companies as of today. The boards thank you for your tremendous input.

Stephen Stonberg, current CFO and COO of Bittrex Global, has been appointed interim CEO and will oversee the management of the companies.

“Tom has been very good at driving Bittrex Global to become a key player in the crypto market,” said Bill Shihara, co-founder of Bittrex, Inc. “Tom has also helped guide the company through a remarkable period of time. growth and changes within our sector. “

“We are delighted that Stephen Stonberg is leading Bittrex Global in the role of General Manager,” said Shihara. “Stephen has served as CFO and COO since February 2019 and fully understands our business, has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held management positions at premier banking institutions. Currently, More and more retail and institutional investments are entering the cryptocurrency market and because of that, people like Stephen will be essential to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies. “

“I am delighted to continue driving innovation at Bittrex Global. Our new offerings such as tokenized securities (through Bittrex Global Bermuda Ltd.) are revolutionizing the cryptocurrency and crypto asset market,” Stonberg said.

