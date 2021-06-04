Stephen King’s series is too faithful

The story of Lisey, from Apple TV +, is perhaps one of the most anticipated productions in recent months. The adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most personal works, which comes preceded by expectation, led by Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, under the direction of Pablo Larraín.

But the most interesting thing is that the version for television runs from the hand of the author himself. The caveat makes The Lisey Story a fortunate oddity amidst the considerable amount of material based on King’s work.

Lisey’s story, with its combination of drama, supernatural touches and allegory about the creative process, does not achieve all that it promised. It is one of those strange situations in which the fidelity to the original material it works against the solidity and fluidity of the result on the screen. And although it continues to be a work of high invoice, with a careful visual section and an attractive plot, there are noticeable fissures in its rhythm.

What is a poignant mosaic of mystifying emotions and experiences in the book, turns into a confusing combination of scenes on screen.

King tries to translate metaphorical reflection on creative worlds as accurately as possible. He achieves it by halves. Lisey’s story loses its deep, calm tone as she tries to span multiple narrative strands at once. From marriage to mourning, the writer’s script has the same punctilious capacity for detail as his books.

What is a poignant mosaic of mystifying emotions and experiences in the book becomes a confusing combination of scenes on screen. The sudden turns towards introspection of the script undermine its coherence. King doesn’t seem to decide which one is the best way of expressing hopelessness and pain.

Is it a game of mirrors in which the characters are trapped? Or on the contrary, is it a search for meaning in the midst of an extraordinary situation that the plot strives to show? During the first chapters, the story manages to retain its tension and mystery, but as it progresses, it loses substance in favor of spectacularity.

The search for an answer to the inexplicable in the midst of mourning works as King, keeps his characters as the focus of the action. But once the riddle is revealed, Lisey’s Story loses all capacity for surprise or power to move. It is then, when the production takes more or less chaotic decisions to achieve the integrity of what is narrated, without achieving it.

‘Lisey’s Story’, a look into Stephen King’s inner world

One of the strongest points of the 2006 book on which the miniseries is based is its exploration of the writer’s private world. At the time of its publication, Stephen King said that he tried to show the way in which “the mind in search of ideas” works. It is a suggestive idea, which together with the conception of the supernatural and the danger lurking create an unusual story.

However, the television version of Lisey’s Story lacks that depth. That, despite the attempts of Larraín – a true master in the art of visual metaphor – to delicately tell such an abstraction. Of course, there is no shortage of the long conversations that are common in King’s written work.

But on screen, the adaptation of The Story of Lisay — which recovers several of the writer’s best glances at his private world — seems to take place two parallel bands. In one, the mystery that surrounds its characters, and in another, the journey to the very center of that enigma.

Over and over again, the chapters seem to pass between a certain confusion between beauty and an inevitable gloomy air. Indeed, Stephen King’s hints of a realm inhabited by imaginations of extraordinary nature lend a unexpected beauty to the plot. However, the writer does not delve into or elaborate an idea. The ephemeral and the supernatural of that mysterious impulse that sustains creativity appears and disappears.

As chapters go by, the production loses its astonishing dreamlike air and becomes more mainstream.

Lisay’s story does so in the same way as in the book, as a series of concatenated threads. But what works brilliantly on the sheet, on screen has some chaotic dissolution. In the end, the flashbacks and King’s urgent need to show the dream scenery Creative as a single whole is almost incompressible.

All while several plots of considerable density advance like small conducting threads of the poetic and almost mystical context of the narrative. Stephen King manages to convey some of the novel’s most emotional, symbolic and bizarre moments with the impeccable photography of Darius Khondji.

Even so, he has real trouble forging a dialogue between all the amazing and mysterious scenery. As the chapters progress, the production loses its dreamy air amazing and becomes more conventional. And that’s when it reaches its lowest moments.

The ending is disappointing, compared to the efforts of the previous sequences. It is almost inevitable to think of the usual criticism of King’s books and his flimsy conclusions. Oddly enough, Lisey’s story seems to suffer from the same dilemma. The sense of waste of a dense and singular material is inevitable for the last scenes. Perhaps, the lowest points of an uneven work.

Read this too …