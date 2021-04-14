Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ Comes to Apple TV +

‘La historia de Lisey’, a miniseries that adapts the novel by Stephen King, arrives on Apple TV + on June 4 Directed by Pablo Larraín, it has in its cast Julianne Moore, Clive Owen and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others

Next June 4 it will arrive on Apple TV +‘Lisey’s story’, miniseries directed by Pablo Larrain (‘The Club’, ‘Ema’) which adapts the bestselling novel by Stephen King and whose signature script has been adapted by the author himself. With a stellar cast, led by Julianne Moore Y Clive owen, the eight-episode series will begin its broadcast with the first two chapters and will premiere a new one every Friday.

“Lisey’s Story” is a personal and immersive thriller that tells the story of Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A sequence of events with no apparent explanation makes Lisey begin to recall episodes of her marriage to Scott that she had deliberately suppressed from her memory.

With a cast that complete Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang, the series also has JJ Abrams as producer (through his company Bad Robot Productions) and Warner Bros. Television.

It is not the first time that Larraín directs a television series. He had already done it in 2011 with ‘Prófugos’. Currently, the filmmaker is focused on what will be his next two films: ‘Spencer’, starring Kristen Stewart; and ‘The True American’, based on the book by Anand Giridharadas.

