Stephen King: Revival Novel Will Have Film Adaptation | AP

Stephen King’s film universe continues to grow, as now his successful novel Revival will reach the large screen, to delight all those fans of horror movies and the author.

The novel was published in 2014 and recently the company Warner Bros confirmed the adaptation of a movie.

This same study produced the new adaptations of “Item“with the participation of the actor Bill Skarsgård playing the clown Pennywise.

The in charge of this new adaptation will be so far Mike Flanagan like the writer and Trevor macy as the executive producer, who were also in charge of the movie Doctor Sleep last year.

The latter was a sequel of the classic The glow directed at the time by Stanley Kubrick in the year 1980.

Screenwriter Mike Flanagan is also rumored to want to be the director for this new adaptation since it has most of the script.

It should be mentioned that this would already be the second time that the writer wants to take this novel to the cinema, but the author did not want at first.

This novel is set in a small town in New England, and it takes place over a period of five decades.

Its protagonists are a religious preacher with problems to maintain their faith and a musician addicted to forbidden substances.

It is not yet known when it could debut this movie, but his fans certainly hope it can be for him next year.

Mike Flanagan is currently preparing the premiere from the second season of The Curse of Hill House on Netflix so it is expected that when this is finished you will start working on Revival.

This news has undoubtedly cheered by the millions of fans by Stephen King, as the latest films that he has released in theaters have been a success, and although they are somewhat different from his novels, they leave the essence of the author.

