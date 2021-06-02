Stephen King reveals which movie scared him so much he couldn’t finish it

Stephen King has more than 80 novels behind him and it can be said that he knows something of the horror genre. It seems incredible that the mind that generated ‘It (That)’ or ‘The shining’ can be scared with some teenagers recording handheld cameras, but it is: King stated in an interview that he was unable to finish “The Blair Witch Project.”

‘The Blair Witch Project’ was launched in 1999 and became an instant success thanks to its format and its play with what is real and what is not. Despite his low budget, he managed to mark school for films such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ or ‘Cloverfield’, which also use the mockumentary resource to bring the viewer closer to the narrative. With a budget of less than $ 500,000, it raised nearly $ 250 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful cult films in history.

The film is developed in the style of found footage to tell the story of some students who discover the legend of the Blair Witch. At the time, the film was promoted as if it were a regular documentary, which is why its premiere at Sundance in 1999 attracted hordes of onlookers who helped make the film a landmark. The film also boasts the achievement of being one of the first films with viral success on the internet. The marketing went beyond expectations, including false police reports to find the “missing” students, and even the actors were left for dead on their IMDb pages.

Stephen King’s “Journey”

ScreenRat collects the statements of Stephen King during the Eli Roth program ‘History of Horror’. In them, he claims that at the time he was too scared to finish the film. King’s viewing took place in a hospital bed where he was admitted after being hit by a minivan. Perhaps the drugs had something to do with his experience, as he explains: “The first time I saw her she was in the hospital, quite drugged. My son brought a VHS and said ‘You have to see this.’ half, I said: ‘Turn it off, it’s too creepy‘”.

Considered one of the best horror movies of the 90s, ‘The Blair Witch Project’ generated sequels, parodies and adaptations, and also managed to pave the way for other similar productions that would try to follow in their footsteps. It is likely that the experienced viewer of our days does not produce the same fear as those who saw the film in the 90s, but it is the least remarkable that among all horror films, this has been the one that has paralyzed Stephen King.