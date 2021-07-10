Stephen King reveals the worst horror movie he’s ever seen

The writer of such iconic novels as ‘Carrie’, ‘The Shining’ or ‘Misery’, later adapted to the big screen, has recently told in a tweet what for him is the worst horror movie he has ever seen, after telling a few months like ‘The Blair Witch Project’ was the most scary movie I’d ever been through. Stephen King launched in the aforementioned tweet the question about what was the worst horror movie we had ever seen, thus inviting his followers to respond, while he did the same.

What is the worst horror movie you ever saw? For me, BLOOD FEAST. ? Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 29, 2021

The answer given by King was as follows: ‘Blood Feast’, a 1963 film directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis, regarded as ‘the father of gore’. This film presents the story of an Egyptian food purveyor who reveals himself as a murderer by killing a series of women in the suburbs of Miami, later using parts of their bodies in order to wake up an Egyptian goddess named Ishtar. Meanwhile, a police detective tries to stop him.

The film King is referring to is considered one of the first gore films in film history and received harsh criticism at the time of its release.. As Comicbook collects, the media described the film as “an absolutely inept shock” or “a blur in the American film industry.” Despite this, and with a fairly tight budget, the film had a remarkable success, grossing four million dollars at the North American box office, being screened mainly in drive-ins. The film was shot in Miami in just four days and also featured a particular promotional campaign that consisted of offering viewers bags to throw up free of charge.

After becoming a cult film and being banned in the UK for decades, its director would make a whole series of films framed in gore cinema, including a sequel to ‘Blood Feast’ made in 2002 under the title ‘Blood Feast 2: All U Can Eat’.

Other answers

The ‘worst horror movie ever seen’ rating attributed by King to ‘Blood Feast is something that perhaps many also share. However, the responses to this question posed by the director they show a wide variety of titles that go far beyond what is expected.

Many agree in films such as ‘The Book of Shadows’ (sequel to ‘The Blair Witch Project’), the remake of ‘Wicker Man’, ‘Attack of the killer tomatoes’ and some even mentioned titles considered key in the History of cinema such as ‘The Exorcist’, ‘The Devil’s Seed’ or the recent ‘Hereditary’. Finally, There were also those who dared to mention the only film that Stephen King himself has directed: ‘The Rise of the Machines’.