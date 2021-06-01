Stephen King reveals the name of the horror movie he couldn’t finish

Throughout his life, Stephen King has provided us with some good scares to remember forever. The Master of Terror has been commissioned to write and publish countless novels and stories for lovers of fear and fantasy, but even he freaks out from time to time. Through an interview in Eli Roth’s History of Horror, the American writer reveals the title of the film that he was unable to finish because it scared him. Not all films of the genre have the opportunity to cause feelings of this type in the author.

King rose to world fame from youth thanks to his books of suspense and horror. Creator of titles such as Carrie, The Salem’s Lot Mystery, The Shining, Cujo, the Dark Tower saga, Animal Cemetery, That, Misery, among many, many others, has earned a very special place in the hearts of the voracious consumers of fiction, without forgetting all the film adaptations that have inspired his work and that have enriched it to unsuspected limits. Terror is part of his life but there are also things that scare him. Here’s the big reveal:

The first time I saw The Blair Witch Project, I was in the hospital and heavily medicated. My son brought a VHS tape and said, ‘You have to see this.’ Halfway through, I said, ‘Turn it off, it’s too creepy.’

That happened in 1999. Stephen King he was injured after being hit by a van near his home, falling into a four meter deep ditch; of course this event was key in his life and indeed inspired the following years of his work. But although his experience with The Blair Witch Project in the hospital it was terrifying, by 2010 he revealed in his non-fiction book Danse Macabre that the film had become one of his great loves. Here is the warm description of the feelings it provokes:

One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real. Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real. And because that’s the way it is, it’s like the worst nightmare you’ve ever had, the one in which you woke up from panting and crying in relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out that the cat jumped on your bed and fell asleep on your chest.

The Blair Witch Project tells the story of Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael Williams, three students who entered a Maryland forest to shoot a documentary about a local legend, “The Blair Witch.” They were not heard from again. A year later, the camera they shot with was found, showing the terrifying events that led to their disappearance. Of course, the film became an instant classic of horror, very enjoyable for those who like the strongest emotions linked to being supernatural. With her there is no disappointment.

To write good stories you have to drink a lot of them and it seems that Stephen King he does it almost daily. Very from time to time, the writer uses his social networks to recommend series and films that attract his attention, inviting his followers to make the leap towards new fictions that stand out in the immense catalog that bombards us today.

