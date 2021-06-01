Stephen King reveals the movie he’s afraid to end

Share

Legendary book writer Stephen King is considered one of the great masters of horror, yet there is a movie that scares him too much.

Stephen King revealed that the horror movie he was too scared to finish watching was The Blair Witch Project. The writer saw the film in hospital, as he was in an accident when he was hit by a van while walking on the road, an event that influenced his subsequent projects. It appears that the pharmaceuticals they prescribed may also have influenced her fear of the movie. This is how the writer himself explains it:

“The first time I saw The Blair Witch Project, I was in the hospital and on drugs. My son brought a VHS tape and said to me: You have to see this. In the middle I said: Turn it off, it’s too strange. “

Having written more than 80 novels dealing with horror, Stephen King he’s a master of the genre and knows a thing or two about what makes a story scary. His books have gone on to scare generation after generation and he continues to do so, and more and more of his novels are being adapted to series or movies.

What is The Blair Witch Project about?

This film made the genre of Found FootageWith a budget of about $ 50,000, it raised more than $ 250 million worldwide. One of the keys is that they had a great advertising campaign and also Steven Spielberg sponsored the project, since like Stephen King He was very scared when he saw her for the first time.

The story centers on three students who want to discover the legend of the Blair Witch. They begin to ask the villagers and listen to the local legends. Then they go into the forest and begin to experience the terror of that place, so they have to run for their lives.

Do you think this is as terrifying a movie as Stephen King thinks?

