Stephen King Reveals The Horror Movie He Wasn’t Able To Finish – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Stephen King, one of the most relevant horror writers in history and the author of such popular works as Carrie, The Shining or It, has confessed that there was a film of the genre in which he is a teacher who terrified him beyond what he was willing to endure.

The successful author has opened up during an interview for the documentary series Eli Roth’s History of Horror, in which the director of films such as The Green Hell asked him “What scares you?”

“The first time I saw The Blair Witch Project, I was medicated in the hospital,” explained Stephen King. “My son brought it to me on VHS and he said, ‘You have to see this.’ Halfway through I said: ‘Take that away, it’s giving me too bad a roll.’ The creator of The Shining was hospitalized and subjected to intense medication in 1999, after being run over, which partially justifies the great impact that the film had on him.

Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project is one of the most shocking horror films of recent decades. Her unique style of home recording, with handheld camera footage that simulated raw footage found from a documentary being filmed by three students in a forest about the alleged legend of a witch, made her horror scenes very immersive and infinitely more intense than the usual genre.

A unique style that was emulated by Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró in the first two installments of the Spanish zombie saga, Rec, as well as in the American Paranormal Activity. With these ingredients, and thanks to a brilliant and by then very novel, viral campaign that spread the word that it was a true story and that the students had disappeared, it became a phenomenon that went beyond theaters and that Considering its low budget and the nearly $ 250 million it grossed at the box office, it made it the most profitable film in movie history.

In this sense, King pointed out in the reissue of his essay Danza Macabra why the film was so terrifying. “The Blair Witch has one thing and that is that it looks fucking real. Another thing that it has is that it feels fucking real “, the author pointed out before adding that that is why” it is the worst nightmare I have ever had, one of which one wakes up coughing and crying with the certainty of having been buried alive and then it turns out that the cat had jumped on the bed and fell asleep on your chest ”.

Source: However