Sthephen King recommends you watch these Netflix series and movies | INSTAGRAM

As we all know, compulsory social isolation has caused people to have too much free time, time that everyone invests in different activities. Without a doubt, one of the favorites is to visit the streaming platforms to watch series and movies.

Now Sthephen King gives us very good options, according to his personal content recommendations on Netflix.

The well-known author of horror books and psychological thrillers such as “The Shining” and “Doctor Dream” shared on his official Twitter profile his favorite Netflix movies and series, accompanied by his own description of each one. And although most are horror or suspense, as expected, some productions might surprise you.

The first on the list is “Blak Summer”. “Just when you think there is no more terror in a zombie story, THIS appears. An existential hell in the suburbs stripped to the bone ”, commented the author of“ ESO ”.

“Caliber” is the second option, which in this case is a film, for which our dear writer shares his personal opinion: “It makes you eat your nails. He’s got a little bit of the ‘Hitchcock’ vibe spiced up a good deal with a little bit of The Wicker Man. ”

Now we have “Cam”, which is also a film production, to which King wrote the following: “I loved Netflix’s CAM. He has a great leading role by Madeline Brewer ”.

It was the turn of “Dracula”, a series that was released this year, “The BBC’s vision of Dracula is intelligent, immersive and very terrifying. Needless to say, it is great and very bloody, “he shared.

Later we find the two-season series “Fauda”, “A very cool Israeli thriller. His episodes last a little longer than normal on a sitcom, but he goes full-on and without fillers. ”

Continuing with Sthephen’s list, it was the turn of “Hotel Beau Séjour” a film of which he comments that it is “Eccentric, brilliant and strangely moving. It’s that supernatural quota designed for those who don’t normally like these topics. ”

The next proposal to spend time on the platform is “La Mantis”, “I really enjoyed La Mantis on Netflix. Study gruesome realms that have not been previously explored. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a man drown slowly in an industrial washing machine before. Not even in a photo of Rob Zombie, “argued the novelist.

Next on our list is the “Mindhunter” crime series, King texted that it is “Highly Recommended. Other than an amazing moment in the first episode, there is very little blood. ”

Continuing with the enlisted, next we present you the famous series of already four seasons: “La Casa de Papel”. For those who are doubtful whether to see it or not, here is the opinion of one of the greats: “If you like robbery stories, you will love it. It is like a firecracker. It is in Spanish, but can be viewed with English subtitles or dubbed. ”

“Pine GAP” a simple series, “Pine Gap is very good. There are no explosions, no fights (a bit already for the last episode) a lot of geeky talk, but it increases the tension wonderfully. ”

And last but not least, there is “The Stranger”, curiously, our renowned writer, expressed himself with a short and concise message: “An excellent mystery. Addictive ”.

Well, here we provide you with many entertainment options in case you can no longer decide what to see or if you have already run out of alternatives to spend your days in this confinement. We hope you enjoy them as does our charming terrifying book writer.

.