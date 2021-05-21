Stephen King insists JK Rowling is wrong: trans women are women – Tomatazos

Last year, controversy arose around JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, as she started a campaign on Twitter against the rights of trans people, using prejudice and biased information. The arrogant attitude of the British author earned her the scorn of most of the actors in the film saga of Harry Potter and on behalf of his fans; However, a tweet from the famous writer Stephen King seemed to support her and Rowling wrote on social media how happy she was for the endorsement of a legend like him. Soon after, King clarified that he was not supporting his campaign against trans people, and now, a year later, he reaffirms it again.

Rowling’s tweet of thanks and admiration for King was deleted and rumors spread that the writer had destroyed her books by the American author, but it was never verified. The subject seemed dead but a recent The Daily Beast interview with the creator of such classics as Carrie – 48%, Pet Graveyard – 43% and Eso – 67%, stirred the waters once again. At the interview Stephen King apparently defends Rowling because she has been “on the right side of history” most of the time; his words could be misinterpreted and perhaps that is why he had to go to Twitter to clarify that he does not agree with JK Rowling and her radical views on trans women. Here his publication:

My opinion is that Jo Rowling is wrong about trans women. Leave the shit and hate out of this, please.

In the extensive interview with The Daily Beast mentioned above, the writer claims that JK Rowling blocked him on social media after he said that trans women are women, but also said that the belief of the creator of Harry Potter is wrong. Perhaps the reason why he posted his tweet is that some misunderstood his words because later in that same interview he said the following:

But keep in mind also that Jo’s view of trans women is an outlier across her political spectrum. He was very against Brexit and very against Trump. She is on the side of the angels in most respects, but she has this thing that she is very passionate about. No doubt.

The trans community has been one of the most marginalized in history, including by its LGBTQ peers, and it is only in recent years that awareness has begun of the importance of understanding its members. Companies like Netflix have shown their commitment to series like Pose and the documentary Disclosure: being trans beyond the screen; and stars like Elliot Page are an example for the new generations that it is no longer necessary to hold back before the world to be accepted, it is necessary to raise your voice so that others know that they are not alone and that they have no reason to be ashamed. For that same reason, Rowling has been so criticized, who does not help in the cause and because of her attitude she has disappointed many fans who were inspired by her books to be more tolerant and empathetic.

This year marks two decades since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% would have been the perfect opportunity for Rowling to ingratiate herself with fans, but instead she prefers to stay in a reactionary stance. Soon we will see Fantastic Animals 3, a new installment of the Harry Potter franchise in which she works as a screenwriter, but it may not be a great box office success, since Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% was not the success that was I expected, and the firing of Johnny Depp infuriated many.