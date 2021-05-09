Stephen King has seen ‘Reservoir Dogs’ for the first time

In addition to being one of the most prolific and popular writers in the world, the affinity of Stephen King’s works with series and films has also made him a relevant figure in the audiovisual world. If we add to that their social networks, where they usually comment or comment on what they have seen, their importance increases.

The truth is that King is discovering many classic and cult films in this 2021. All thanks to a New Years resolution where he proposed to try to see films from the last 60 years that he had never seen before. Of course, you are recounting your entire experience on Twitter. It may not surprise you to see titles like John Waters’s ‘Hairspray’ or John Singleton’s ‘The Boys in the Neighborhood’, but since I hadn’t seen ‘Reservoir Dogs’ yet it did have fiery reactions from fans. He saw it coming himself, and commented on Twitter:

Promised is debt, and King explained in the following tweet why he still hadn’t seen the 90s cult classic that started Quentin Tarantino’s career:

After it caused a sensation at Cannes, a colleague of mine from the cinema (who will remain anonymous) sent me the pirated VHS tape, a copy of another copy. The image was blurred and the sound seemed to emanate from 20,000 leagues under the sea.

The thing, of course, did not go well and he left the film to see it better later. That later has lasted 30 years, but he has finally seen her:

I saw about a quarter of it, but I realized that I couldn’t understand what Steve Buscemi, an idol of mine, was saying, and I gave up. I’ve never seen her again until now. Excellent movie.

Even a world star like Stephen King has had his troubles pirating movies …

