American horror novel writer Stephen King is about to hit the screen again with the new The Stand serieswhich is based on his book Apocalypse that tells the story of a world ravaged by a virus.

This new series continues to give a lot to talk about, and fans of the writer they long for the date it opens, because it promises to be a complete success.

The television channel, CBS All Access, showed the first pictures of this great production, which will reach its streaming platform very likely this year or at the beginning of the first.

The Stand is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1978 and tells the story of the effects that a pandemic caused by a virus that was created by Captain Trips.

This novel is one of the best known of the writer worldwide, while in the United States it is Stephen’s best seller.

What has caught people’s attention the most is that it has great similarity to the virus we are currently passing, so they are excited for what will be seen in the new series.

The series will be created by the screenwriter and director Josh Boone and the writer Benjamin Cavell.

The story will be divided into three parts: the first one lasts for 19 days, recounting the escape and spread of the virus of a superflu that causes the death of most of the world population.

In the second part, different survivor groups that begin to organize according to their interests and in the third part, the scene of a final confrontation where a fight of good against evil takes place.

Apparently this is a difficult story to tell, since previously the directors David Yates and Scott Cooper tried to get her to the big screen but they withdrew.

In the shared images you can see part of the cast of history who turn out to be the survivors of the virus.

