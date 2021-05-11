Stephen King brings his horror to Apple TV + with a series based on one of his most recent hits

After the feverish pace of Stephen King adaptations that we lived through a few years ago, after the international success of ‘It’, and that returned us to a situation of “King up in the soup” comparable to the eighties and nineties, the avalanche seems to have calmed down. Although that does not mean that it has stopped completely.

Apple TV + is the latest to adapt a Stephen King novel, specifically one of his latest successes, the novel ‘Lisey’s Story’, and does it with a production of a very remarkable invoice, as you can see in the trailer. In addition, very interesting proper names shine in the team: the always notable Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in the cast and director Pablo Larraín.

An author to adapt to the king

Larraín is a Chilean director who combines productions in his country of origin with films and series in English, although he has already attracted attention since his debut in his country with the heartbreaking ‘El club’. After another film in Spanish, ‘Neruda’, he directed the Jackie Kennedy biography ‘Jackie’, starring Natalie Portman, and then returned to Chile to sign a unique urban musical to the rhythm of reggaeton, ‘Ema’. Produces ‘The Lisey Story’ JJ Abrams, closely tied to recent Stephen King adaptations like ‘Castle Rock’.

Lisey’s story follows in the footsteps of Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore), two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen). A series of inexplicable events makes the woman begin to remember aspects of her relationship with the writer that he had partially forgotten, while strange events unfold around him.