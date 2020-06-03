Stephen Jackson He has become a leader in the fight against racism in the United States after the murder by the Minneapolis police of his friend George Floyd. That friendship makes the former NBA player want to take care of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna:

“There are many things that he will miss, but I will be here for him. I will accompany her. I will be here for her. I will be here to dry her tears. I will be here for you and for Gigi Floyd may not be there, but I’m going to be for her. I’m here to get justice, I’m going to get justice for my brother. “

.