Stephen Jackson, former NBA shooting guard and one of the leading sports voices In the complaints against the death of George Floyd, he has said that he will support his six-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the absence of her father.

06/04/2020

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put pressure on his neck with his knee for almost 9 minutes, in a scene that was captured by the mobile phones of passers-by. The events have provoked protests, violence and indiscriminate looting across the country.

Calling Floyd « his » twin, Jackson He recalled that he always met him when visiting Houston and that he received his genuine support throughout his career.

After Floyd’s death, Jackson promised at City Hall that he would support Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna., who appeared publicly with her mother, Roxie Washington.

« There are many things that you said he will miss, but I’ll be there, « Jackson told Washington. at a press conference.

« I’m going to walk her down the hall. I’m going to be there for her all the time. I will be here to dry your tears. I will be here for you and for Gigi. Floyd may not be here, but I’m here for her, I’m here to get justice, and we’re going to get justice for my brother, « he said.

« We will not leave, We will keep fighting, we will send (Floyd) home in a beautiful way this week. But I tell you: we are not leaving, we are going to demand justice, « he added.

Jackson is not alone in supporting the Floyd family, as a GoFundMe created by Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd had raised $ 12,355,900 until midnight Wednesday.

In a video that went viral you see Gianna, Floyd’s daughter on a march, proudly saying « Daddy changed the world », in reference to the samples of support that arrive not only throughout the country but also throughout the planet.

Jackson has spoken every time he’s had a chance about Floyd’s death, calling for the arrest and conviction not only of Derek Chauvin, but also from the other three agents involved in Floyd’s death.

The ex-player for 14 years of the NBA was joined by figures from all sports in the search for police reforms and actions against institutional racism.