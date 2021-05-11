Stephen Graham is Mulligan in Venom: There will be Carnage, will it be Toxin?

We keep talking about the movie “Venom: There will be Carnage” after that first official look at yesterday’s movie. Not only did we have an official trailer, but director Andy Serlos gave additional details as well. He made additional comments about the characters, the dynamics, and what moves each of them.

One of those characters he has also spoken about is the apparently secondary one played by the actor Stephen Graham. Yesterday’s trailer told us that he would cross his path with Eddie Brock and that he had some interest in Cletus Kasady. The director after the Marvel movie gives a new detail that could point towards the idea that it could be a character that would hide something else.

In an audio commentary also posted by IGN, director Andy Serkis explains that this character is called Mulligan. This directly evokes the world of comics, as one thinks of Patrick Mulligan, another character who in the comics has direct ties to Carnage / Matanza, as it is about Toxin / Toxin.

Serkis does not confirm any details regarding the comics, and merely says that it is a cop behind Cletus and he is eager to have information through that “interrogation” that Eddie Brock is giving him, as we explained in yesterday’s article.

The idea that we see Toxina in the movie is not new. It was long confirmed that we would see Detective Mulligan in the movie, as Tom Hardy shared a picture from the set. In December 2019, this idea was alluded to and fans began to connect the dots. However, remains unconfirmed if it is Toxin.

It must be remembered that in the movie we have Carnage / Slaughter as a villain, but it is also confirmed that we will see Shriek / Scream, who may give her the same spin as in the comics and place her as a villain next to Carnage. If it’s really about Toxin in the movie, will Venom turn to Toxin to take on both of them? Maybe it will be a surprise after the credits?

In the Marvel comics, Patrick Mulligan is a NYPD who is the guest of Toxin / Toxin, Carnage’s son symbiote that he hides in Patrick’s body. Later, Carnage tries to kill Toxina for the threat she poses to him, but Venom saves him and protects him to help him confront Carnage. Since her host is a cop, Toxina is more of a hero than a villain. As a curiosity, Toxina can communicate with her host, so she doesn’t try to get hold of him.

