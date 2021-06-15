in NBA

Stephen Curry’s playoff record destroyed Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell destroyed the record of Stephen Curry in the playoffs in game number 4 of the series in the NBA.

Despite their 118-104 loss to the Clippers in Game 4, Donovan Mitchell made history after scoring 37 points on 6 of 15 shots from deep (9 of 26 total). With that, he destroyed the record previous of Stephen Curry of 4 consecutive games with at least 30 points and more than five triples.

Here the data:

Donovan Mitchell evidently he has established himself as one of the best players on his team. While Utah has struggled in its last two games, the 24-year-old’s rise has been very positive for the franchise.

ATP Halle 2021. Medvedev gets off the grass tour on the wrong foot

prices and keys for Spain of the SUV