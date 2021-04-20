Stephen Curry won’t win MVP, but no one is having a better season

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry may not win the NBA MVP award, but he is playing at a ridiculous level.

The Golden State Warriors sit just outside of an NBA playoff spot and had to face off against the Eastern Conference-best Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Even though they lost rookie James Wiseman for the rest of the season and have not had Klay Thompson available for the entire campaign, the Warriors still have star Stephen Curry, who may very well carry them to the playoffs all by himself.

On Monday, the Warriors defeated the 76ers 107-96 thanks in part to the impressive 49-point effort from Curry. While Curry may not win the NBA’s MVP award over the likes of Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid, no one in the NBA is playing better than the sharpshooting point guard.

Warriors: Stephen Curry continues torrid pace with 49 point performance vs. 76ers

Saying that Curry is on a hot streak is not hyperbole. It is legitimate, and any team facing Curry for the final month of the regular season should be terrified thinking about how they can put the clamps on him. Let’s face it, that just does not seem plausible right now.

With this 49 point performance in the books, Curry has now recorded 30-plus points in 11 consecutive games. Curry now holds the record for most consecutive 30 point games by a player 33-and-over, a feat previously held by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who did so in 10 straight contests.

The records and accolades do not stop there for Curry. After dropping 10 3-pointers against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, he now has 44 made 3-pointers in the past five games. That is the most by any player in a five-game span, per ESPN Stats and Info. During this 11-game stretch of 30-plus points per game, Curry has made 78 3-point shots. This is simply unreal.

With the way Curry has been playing recently, the Warriors are a must-watch team. He may not win the MVP this season, but he has been damn fun to watch. Good luck to the Washington Wizards, who have the unfortunate task of trying to cool down Curry on Wednesday.