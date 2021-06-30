Stephen Curry & Wife Go Berserk Over Sydel Curry-Lee Pregnancy Announcement

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry he went crazy next to his wife Ayesha Curry upon learning that her sister was pregnant.

The video of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry looking for pregnancy is funny and heartwarming. The Warriors player and his wife completely went berserk after hearing the news, screaming, running, jumping and a sip of what appears to be an adult beverage from Ms. Curry.

Here the video:

Steph and Ayesha’s reaction to @ SydelCurryLee’s pregnancy surprise is incredible 😭 pic.twitter.com/NYesjoEI1R – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

Sydel Curry-Lee took a rather uncomfortable journey to get pregnant, which she recently documented on social media:

This really helped explain why Steph and Ayesha were so excited about the news that another baby will be part of the Warriors family, although they surely would have been excited no matter what.

Sydel faced many situations to get to this moment, and it is surprisingly special that she and Damion are finally able to bring a child into the world in 2021. The baby is expected to be born in November.