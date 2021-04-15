Stephen Curry wanted to go for the record but Steve Kerr didn’t let him

Stephen Curry continues its incredible streak this season of the NBA with another hot game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

After playing just 29 minutes, the Golden State superstar Warriors had already achieved 42 points by scoring 11 triples, just three from the record of the NBA set by his running mate Klay Thompson.

Curry felt he still had a few miles to go to try and overcome the feat, but coach Steve Kerr had to activate the fire alarm and told the two-time MVP to sit down and relax as the Warriors they already had a comfortable lead on the road to a big victory on the road.

Kerr basically threw in the towel for the Thunder:

Kerr had to force Steph to sit on the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/OtsuQuhG49 – Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2021

Thompson set the record for the NBA of most 3s in a game with 14 against the Chicago Bulls in October 2018, beating the previous record of 13 set by Curry.

After scoring 10 3-pointers for 53 points against the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, Curry kept his foot on the gas and absolutely burned the Thunder. Despite having a fairly slow first half (by Curry’s standards), the sweet-shooting guard ignited the jets and caught fire in the third period, exploding for 25 points while burying his six shots from long range.