Stephen Curry responds to Luka Doncic and Draymond Green on criticism of the new NBA format

The Golden State star Warriors, Stephen Curry, has some interesting but valid comments on this year’s entry tournament.

For those who don’t know, the NBA has changed the 2020-21 regular season structure to address the shortened campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the regular 82-game schedule, the NBA capitalized on last summer’s bubble buzz in Orlando to condense this season into 72 games for each team, with the seventh-tenth-seeded players facing off in an entry-to-end tournament to finalize the postseason entry proper.

This structure has received criticism from players at different times throughout the season, spearheaded by teammate of Stephen Curry Draymond Green and the superstar of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka doncic. According to Green, he was not motivated by the prospect of making the entry tournament, while Doncic questioned the meaning, especially for the 7th and 8th seeds in each conference, who would have automatically entered the postseason by record under the previous format.

Stephen CurryHowever, he has a different opinion compared to the two. After all, he sees the benefit of that, especially for a team of the Warriors he is ninth in the West with a 28-28 record.

“I like the opportunity that we have in front of us. We have a chance to make this season mean something down the stretch because of the format. The opportunity to peak at the right time, ”he explained. Stephen Curry.