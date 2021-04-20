Stephen Curry receiving “MVP” chants in Philadelphia.

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers they were so impressed with Stephen Curry who was met by MVP chants on the opposing team’s court.

After all, not many experts expected the Golden State to Warriors They defeated the mighty Sixers, 107-96, in their showdown at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday.

The two-time MVP of the NBA He wished his team alone would win against the best team in the Eastern Conference, scoring 49 points on 14 of 28 shooting from the field and 10 of 17 from center. He also dished out five assists and picked up three boards in 36 minutes.

With the game already decided with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Stephen Curry he found himself at the free throw line. While fans within the arena were still limited due to COVID-19 protocols, you can definitely hear them bathing the superstar of the Warriors with well deserved cheers from MVP.

Here’s the amazing moment, which even put a slight smile on Curry’s face.

MVP chants in Philly. Steph Curry is SPECIAL 🙌pic.twitter.com / Qt9IwqC7V4 – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2021

One of the most satisfying feats a superstar can have is receiving MVP chants on the road. The spectacular game of Stephen Curry for the Warriors this season of the NBA definitely deserves that achievement. Sure, it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Curry’s immense popularity around the world.