Stephen Curry reacts to Damian Lillard’s shot

The Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry I react to the shot of Damian Lillard before the Denver nuggets on the NBA after his Twitter account.

In Game 5 between the Blazers and the Denver Nuggets, Damian Lillard He took advantage of the triple that equalized the game to send to overtime. After Denver took a big lead to start the extended period, it looked like it was over.

Damian Lillard He didn’t give up and wanted his team to come back. In the closing seconds of overtime with the Nuggets leading 135-132, the 30-year-old star took matters on his own again. What followed is a product of sheer magic, as the Blazers star performed a spinning motion, going back three for the tie and second overtime.

Here the video:

🚨DAME FOR 50 AND THE TIE🚨 This man is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/2BR10ASZdK – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2021

Here the reaction of Stephen Curry:

. @ Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to say – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

